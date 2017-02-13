Bradley letter: Donald Trump

Congratulations to Mr. (you are not my president) Trump. He has accomplished in a week what Russia could not achieve in 100 years. With his infantile ego he has undermined the validity of our democracy’s vote and showed the world that America is no longer the shining city on the hill or the beacon for democracy for the world. He has unconstitutionally banned a religion and discriminated unlawfully against nationalities. Mother Russia will be proud of him, maybe even a medal (but not as big as Tillerson’s: he’s bringing us $500 billion).
Also, thanks to Trump for telling the Middle East oil producing nations that we will be taking their oil. That should cement the ties of Iran, Iraq and maybe even Saudi Arabia (terrorist central despite Trump Hotels). He has also put a BIG X on the backs of thousands of American troops working in a fragile alliance with the Iraqi army to defeat ISIS. Good move.
Keep up the good work. After we have lost Eastern Europe, abandoned NATO, see China take over our Asian allies, there may be a place for America in the Second Evil Empire courtesy of Trump’s pal Vladimir.
Monroe Bradley, Boise
