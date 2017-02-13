Teske letter: Nationalist Club

Regarding the article of Jan. 16 on the promotion of the Boise State Nationalist Club, may I make two observations? First, any group wishing to organize a club on campus must comply with the procedures outlined by the university. It is irresponsible to put flyers around campus as was described in the Statesman. They have discredited themselves.
Secondly, one of the concerns addressed in the flyer regarded “degeneracy.” Leslie Madsen-Brooks, an associate professor of history at BSU, was correctly pushed over the edge by the idea of degeneracy as used in the flyer. She related how degeneracy was often tied to eugenics in the 19th century. This further reminded me of the goals of Margaret Sanger, a great promoter of eugenics and the founder of Planned Parenthood, in the 1920s. Sanger described blacks, immigrants and indigents as “human weeds,” “reckless breeders,” and “human beings who never should have been born.” Remember these facts when you recite the benefits of Planned Parenthood. I hope people will consider the genesis of this organization.
Jayne C. Teske, Boise
