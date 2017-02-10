Letters to the Editor

February 10, 2017 10:48 PM

Simon letter: Horse racing

Why, why, why can’t we have horse racing in Idaho? Because Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, is Idaho’s Chuck Schumer, the Democrat New York senator. This guy is just like Schumer, he is power hungry, and does everything to prevent the people of Idaho from enjoying racing. I always thought that when we elected someone they were supposed to work for the people. Instead we have a guy who makes excuses, and creates problems. Now he is challenging Gov. Butch Otter about our racing commission and threatens to cut off funding if Otter uses some action to restore racing. There is no doubt that Hill has some other reason. I believe it is time for our governor to call out Hill on his crusade to stop racing here in Idaho. Our most basic industry is Ag, the raising of animals and racing. Now our racing folks race in other states because of Hill. What a financial and basic loss to our state and fairs.

Joe Simon, Meridian

