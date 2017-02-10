McQuay letter: Snow removal

I lived 27 years in New York and 27 years in Ohio and never have I been snowed in and unable to leave my residence. This isn’t the first time since I’ve lived in Idaho that the residential streets have not been cleared. What’s the point of clearing the main thoroughfares when a resident cannot get to them? I felt like my streets were like the hallway in the movie ‘The Shining,’ never-ending, never had I got down my residential street and then started turning sideways. The City of Boise and ACHD need to stop fighting, put the egos away and start acting like adults and do the job that they hold in an upstanding manner, learn from this episode and create a contingency plan that works together and for all. It is inexcusable that the residential streets are so bad and remain bad. I was locked in for three days, which is unbelievable. Get a plan and get it done for all. I cannot imagine what others went through. I also don’t understand why the local news media did not cover the residential street problem sooner. Managers of Boise and ACHD, come together, do a Kumbaya and be a shining star.
Carol A. McQuay, Meridian
