McDonald letter: Muslim ban

Because a small number of foreign and domestic Muslims have harmed American citizens, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order banning all residents of certain predominately Muslim countries from travel to the United States. Resident and non-resident Catholics, too, have committed heinous crimes in this country. Therefore, to be consistent, and protect our safety, the president should ban entry to the United States of citizens from predominately Catholic countries, including, among others, Ireland, Italy, France, Austria, Spain, Vatican City (sorry Pope Francis), and, of course, Slovenia, the birthplace of immigrant Melania Trump.
Kevin McDonald, Eagle
