Davis letter: Refugees

If you were an Iraqi, risking your life as a translator, working alongside U.S. soldiers in Iraq today, what would you be thinking? Translators and others who work with the U.S. were promised the opportunity to immigrate to the U.S. We have been slow to fulfill that promise, and now we are reneging completely. Trump has made us all liars. He is risking American lives to keep a promise that is not based on any facts.
Unfortunately, even if he were to about-face now, enormous damage is already done.
Karleen Davis, Boise
