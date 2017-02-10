Young letter: Donald Trump

There was a show on Fox, about a special paranormal investigative unit of the FBI. Sound familiar? No, not “The X-Files” ... (wrong decade). It was called “Fringe” — ran from 2008-2013. Spoiler alert. Turns out the “bad guys” were from another dimension, which was slowly in-Fringe-ing on ours. And it was intentional, and as most “colliding dimensions” stories go, the “facts” of physics, culture, justice and, well, life, were far different in the invading dimension from ours.
Turns out, the truth is out ... there. Trump and his Trumpettes have banished fact and truth from America. KA Conway and company diminished it. Trump and his suckling minions worship the nonsense spewing from his indiscriminate lips and fingers. And we now know why. They’re all from another dimension, and their “facts” are truly “alternative facts” from those in our universe.
Trump has one* interest: having the last word, no matter how belligerent or untrue. “Taking the oil” as “spoils of war” from countries we invade is a war crime. Trump’s “jobs plan” is having the largest military on earth. I hope Trump voters are itching to join up. He’ll need the cannon fodder.
*OK, two interests. He worships money, demands we worship him.
Jefferson Young, Boise
