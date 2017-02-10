Wood letter: Snow removal

I am writing to alert all of the people complaining about the lack of snow removal by ACHD. If you recently moved here then I guess you can be forgiven. This winter is a very unusual winter and we don’t normally get the amount of snow we have gotten this year. Personally, I would rather that our tax dollars go to useful ACHD projects and not for snow plows that will sit unused for the next 30 years. Everyone needs to just chill and spring will be here soon or move to a warmer winter climate. On a similar note, to everyone who thinks that ACHD or the City of Boise should shovel their sidewalks, stop waiting for the county or city government to do what you should be doing as a responsible homeowner and decent neighbor and clean your sidewalk. Stop complaining and get a little exercise. Maybe even do your neighbors’ sidewalks as well. Makes for a more pleasant neighborhood when you help each other out.
Jeri Wood, Boise
Comments