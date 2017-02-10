Bastian letter: Divided nation

I’m afraid we are caught in a web of our own making. We have eyes that cannot see, ears that cannot hear and hearts that do not understand. We’ve forgotten that a “house divided against itself cannot stand; and the sins of the fathers will be answered upon the heads of the children to the third and fourth generation.” It’s as if we have lost our way and are “walking in darkness at noon day.”
Many fear the United States of America is becoming the Divided States of America. A wise philosopher once said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” And we seem divided on almost everything — Supreme Court nominees, Cabinet appointees, vetting, sanctuary cities, abortion, etc. We seem so immature when we embrace the philosophy of “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.”
America’s most bloody war was fought because of an impasse over slavery. When we couldn’t talk it out or work it out, we fought it out on the battlefield. Paul said, “When I was a child, I spake as a child, I acted like a child, etc., but when I became a man I put away childish things.”
Morris Bastian, Boise
