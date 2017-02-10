Gustafson letter: No to Pruitt for EPA

Recently we marveled at the record number of ducks and geese flying over our ponds celebrating the end of hunting season.
Our family farm is also a small bird hunter’s club adjacent to the larger Buckeye Hunt Club in the beautiful Snake River Valley of Hagerman. Every year thousands of waterfowl and upland game birds such as ducks, geese, pheasants, quail, chukars and doves, along with other species, grace our farm. The health of our land, air and water is crucial to the health of our bird population and our livelihood.
Environmental Working Group President Ken Cook said, “The EPA’s job is to protect public health, not let industry off the hook for polluting our rivers and drinking water.”
Scott Pruitt has used his position as Oklahoma’s top prosecutor to sue the EPA in favor of industries that pollute our air and water instead of protecting them.
Whatever your political affiliation, if you have a passion for the sporting life, we urge you to call your state representatives today to reject Scott Pruitt for head of the EPA: Sen. Mike Crapo 208-734-2515; Sen. James Risch 208-734-6780; Rep. Mike Simpson 208-734-7219
Rita Gustafson, Gustafson Family Farm, Hagerman
