Ward letter: Snow removal

I have a sedan with top-of-the-line snow tires, but I was stuck with the shear depth of snow. Thank you to the city of Boise plow that cleared my street or I’d been stuck for days.
I’m disappointed in ACHD’s lack of preparation for and response to this snow emergency. We need a plan to clear all streets when snow depths reach 8” or more. Waiting until it melts is not sufficient when schools are closed for days, and people can’t get to work, the store to buy supplies, or to the doctor.
Meanwhile, many sidewalks were still unusable, weeks later. The system we currently have isn’t working. Pedestrians shouldn’t have to risk their lives walking in the cleared traffic lanes.
Sonja Ward, Boise
