Thode letter: Climate change

After reading about the dismissive response Ilana Rubel, member of the House Environment, Energy & Technology committee, got from her committee chairman when she asked to hold hearings on climate change, I am so angry I don’t know where to start. Chairman Dell Raybould, R-Rexburg, a climate change denier, wouldn’t allow a hearing because he considered the subject too controversial and nobody knew what to do about it anyway. God forbid our legislators should try to inform themselves of current and future situations. I foolishly thought we elected them to do just that. We need people who can think for themselves and form their own opinions. Perhaps Raybould’s constituents will remember this the next time he runs for office.
Mary Thode, Boise
Comments