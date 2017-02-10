Rueda letter: Labrador

Recently, Rep. Raul Labrador reiterated his commitment to fight for a better immigration system and his plans to advise President Trump on potential reforms. In this time of uncertainty around the future of DACA, the executive action protecting young people like me who immigrated to the U.S. as children, I wish to thank the congressman for his commitment to the issue of immigration reform. Currently, I am attending school to become a nurse and work part time as a CNA to help cover some of my expenses, so that my parents don’t have to shoulder that financial burden by themselves. If DACA is repealed without a legislative solution in place, I stand to lose my job and educational opportunities; Idaho stands to lose a future nurse and 3,000 other young people currently contributing to the state economy under DACA. I pray to see the congressman working hard this year to avoid such a lose-lose situation.
Yuni Rueda, Wilder
