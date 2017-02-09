Ostrow letter: Thank you

Thanks to all the volunteers at the Senior Center.
Referring to the Feb. 1 article regarding the city of Boise’s recent adoption of the Senior Center, previously run by Senior Solutions.
It is great for the city of Boise, Parks and Recreation to now oversee the Senior Center. The Senior Center is a great but often under utilized resource for our seniors here in Boise. It could definitely benefit from some upgrades in programming and activities. I just want to make sure the city of Boise does not lose sight as to the importance of the countless volunteers who help keep the Senior Center running every day. These valuable volunteers welcome and connect with the seniors. This positive interaction often may be the only interactions seniors get all week. The comfort of a friendly familiar face enhances the visit to the center even more. These helpful volunteers benefit by working at the center by gaining a sense of belonging, usefulness, and self worth by helping out. Our senior community is rich in experience, knowledge and helpfulness. We need to honor and engage with our seniors, it will only make our community stronger and healthier.
Luanne Ostrow, Boise
