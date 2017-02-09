Monteferrante letter: Thank you

On Dec. 19 I was grocery shopping at the Albertsons at McMillan and Eagle roads and as I neared the checkout stand, I noticed three Boise firefighters in front of me talking to one another. Looking over to them I said, “Good morning, how are you today? Thank you for all that you do.” Receiving a warm greeting in return, I finished placing my items on the belt and went to hand my credit card over to the checkout man. The man behind the counter tells me, “Your groceries have already been paid for.” Shocked, I asked who had paid. He points to the firefighters. “Why?” I asked. One of the firemen replied, “Because you said the right things.” No one had ever paid for me before and the total for the groceries was close to $100. Giving them all big hugs of gratitude and surprise I left the store that day for my car and cried all the way. Thank you not only to the Boise Fire Department but to firefighters all over the world who are there for us at any time of the day or night. Thank you.
Elvira Monteferrante, Boise
