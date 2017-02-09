McDonald letter: Trump, GOP

After the first few days of Trump being in office, it appears that we may have a new silent majority. They are the Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House who, with a few exceptions, apparently do not have the integrity, moral character and political courage to speak out against a president who is spreading false information, flaunting our democratic norms, spewing bigotry, and undermining the values that are at our country’s core. I will be watching carefully to see if the congressional majority will provide adult supervision to this administration. I will expect you to put our country, and our democracy, before the Republican Party. Do that, and all policy debates are fair game, even though I am likely to disagree with much, but not all, of what you would seek to implement.
Bill McDonald, Boise
