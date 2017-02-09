Hancock letter: Thank you

Doolittles do a lot.
I still call Pat and Wally the Doolittle boys although they are now grown men. They have lived all their lives across the street, over 50 years. I used to grumble when their bottle rockets flew over my house on the Fourth of July, but we have always been friends. Their friendship showed up this winter when the first snow began to fall and they realized that I am no longer able to shovel snow. They have kept my two driveways clear as well as their own, and the drives of the two widow ladies next door. That’s five big driveways. They also removed the snow from my carport, which no doubt saved it. They both work long hours and no doubt would just like to eat dinner and relax, but I can hear them out there moving snow. That’s what you call a good neighbor and good friend. We appreciate it.
James Hancock, Boise
Comments