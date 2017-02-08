Marquart letter: Wilderness

Last winter brought alarming news that Idaho Department of Fish and Game conducted helicopter landings in the heart of Idaho’s crown jewel, the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness — and while the claimed purpose was to collar elk, the agency collared four wild wolves as well.
It was easy to guess the true purpose of IDFG’s collaring activities: continuing its “war on wolves.” IDFG and the Idaho State Legislature make no secret of the fact that they want to decimate the wolf population in Idaho, even in Central Idaho’s wilderness.
The recent news that conservationists prevailed in a legal challenge was gratifying (“Judge orders destruction of data from elk, wolf collaring in Idaho wilderness,” Jan. 19). The court confirmed that such landings violated the Wilderness Act.
IDFG should not be able to use GPS data collected illegally in our wilderness areas. This decision and the order to destroy related information ensures that illegally-gathered data won’t be used to harm wilderness character.
Our wilderness is no place for wolf-killing or collaring. Our large wildness areas are what makes our state great.
Ron Marquart, Boise
