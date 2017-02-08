Letters to the Editor

February 8, 2017 6:34 PM

Lunsford letter: Donald Trump

If by chance you’re one of the millions who see Trump as being the answer to your prayers and dreams for America, I’m going to rain on your parade. Not all prayers are answered and dreams can become nightmares in a heartbeat.

Roy Lunsford, Kuna

