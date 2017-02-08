Lofquist letter: Abortion

I am for the right to abortion if it is done in the early stages of a woman’s pregnancy. My reasons are twofold: There are so many unwanted children; there are many single women and many with children already. One more child might be too expensive for her and make life a lot harder for her present children. You are probably thinking, then why does she get pregnant? Being single is a lonely way to live for many, not all. Thus, the pregnancy may occur. Putting yourself in the place of many women may be difficult, especially if you are a man. I ask that those who scorn abortion think of what I have said.
Carol Lofquist, Boise
