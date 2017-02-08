Lea letter: Trump, EPA

Recent actions by Trump with respect to the EPA should cause concern for citizens of Idaho. The EPA and other agencies have been unfairly labeled as the denizens of climate change. That is simply not true. Data doesn’t lie. With regards to what the EPA has funded and granted to Idaho over the last 10 years — including things like monies for diesel school buses, ensuring our drinking water is protected from terrorist attacks and building sewers in places like Glenns Ferry. As matter of fact, 95 percent of the funds are for municipal projects like that. If the EPA is gutted we all lose.
This data is readily available on the EPA database of grants: https://yosemite.epa.gov/oarm/igms_egf.nsf/HomePage?ReadForm
Perry Lea, Eagle
