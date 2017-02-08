Krug-Savell letter: Big Pharma

Regarding the Sanders “big pharma drug bill” — Why hasn’t the Idaho Statesman, or the Press Tribune and/or any local news outlet called out Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch for their “no” vote on a bill that would have reduced prescription drug costs for the people of Idaho by as much as 50 to 90 percent? Why? This bill was even supported by President Trump. The arguments presented “against” this bill were those that were created by Big Pharma ... and are in fact “fake” arguments. These drugs that would be allowed to be sold in America from Canada are identical to those for which we pay too much. In fact the issues of “safety” are bogus and as one legislator stated, no Canadian has died yet from these drugs. I am amazed at the “silence” and complicity it would seem in the media of Idaho for not calling out Idaho’s senators. This obviously demonstrates “a blind-eye policy” to their “corporatism” as opposed to their “oath of office” to serve the people of Idaho. Where is your allegiance? I believe that your “silence” on this issue is very telling.
Darlene Krug-Savell, Wilder
Comments