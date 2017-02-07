Goyden letter: Alternative facts

How many more “alternative facts” — whatever those are— are there to come? We have the (paraphrasing), “I will release my tax returns when the audit is complete.” Didn’t happen. How about “we had more people than at Obama’s inauguration.” Don’t think so. Or, “I will divest myself of any investments that would create a conflict of interest.” Yeah, right. “The CIA is incompetent,” “the CIA is great.” Well which is it? And then there is “I will bring this country together, I am a president for all U.S. citizens.” When does that start? Then again we are told that there were millions of illegal voters. His evidence? There is none. Does he think we will just believe anything his ego says? I guess so. (Don’t even want to talk about his and his Cabinet’s ties to Putin.) I wonder what will happen when all the promises to his supporters also turn out to be “alternative facts.”
Robert Goyden, Boise
