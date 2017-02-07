Fuller letter: Get out of U.N.

I think 2017 can finally be the year that America breaks free from the “dictators club,” known as the United Nations. President Trump’s expected executive actions are an excellent place to begin, but stop short of ending our membership entirely. Only the American Sovereignty Restoration Act (HR 193) can bring a permanent solution to this national calamity.
American taxpayers shell out almost $10 billion each year to the U.N., more than the other 185 member states combined. And as pointed out by Alex Newman at thenewamerican.com, “In return the American people, their liberties, their Constitution, and their national independence are subjected to constant and vicious attack from international bureaucrats. The globalists, led by Communist China and other autocracies, use the United Nations mission to spy on the West, undermine our economies, restrict liberty, legitimize tyranny, and more.”
You can help to end this subversion of our society, by persuading your Congressman and Senators to co-sponsor and support HR193, currently sitting in the House Foreign Affairs Committee. All manner of pressure will be placed on them by the internationalists and Establishment-foundations, so we must put pressure from constituents to get us out of the U.N. Now’s the time.
Dennis Fuller, Orofino
