Cooke letter: Thanks ACHD

I know ACHD has taken lots of heat over the last two months, but, as I was sledge-hammering the ice berm in front of my mailbox this morning, I was thinking of the many reasons to thank them. So here they are: Thank you for helping us get out of our houses so we can actually meet our next door neighbors. Thank you for reminding us the value of physical labor (and helping me lose that unwanted holiday weight). Thank you for reminding us to help those who live around us who are struggling (elderly, handicapped, Democrats). Thank you for reminding us of our individual strength and self-sufficiency. Who needs to be bailed out when the going gets tough? This is the West, right? Aren’t we known for a “go-it-alone” mentality? Aren’t we descended from tough-minded individuals who forged their own way? So thanks ACHD for all you’ve shown me over the last two months. Let’s all get off of Facebook, ditch our tablets and smartphones, set aside our fantasy drafts, and get outside and Make Idaho Great Again.
Jason Cooke, Boise
