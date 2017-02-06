Carpenter letter: Voter fraud

Golly, President Trump sure is smart. My Mom is dead and she’s registered to vote. I think that there is some real possibility for voter fraud. It sure should be investigated. She didn’t die until after the election, but if everyone forgets she’s gone to be with the Lord, I could just pretend to be 95 and vote twice, once for her and once for me in the next election. Besides that, my ungrateful kids went to college in Idaho, then they moved to other states, the dummies. Anyway, I bet they’re still registered to vote in Idaho. So ha. Heck, yeah, they could vote, hop on an airplane, come to Idaho, and vote again. Trump is so smart. I’ll bet this type of stuff is happening all over the country. Golly, it has probably happened 5 million times. Trump has some good thinking going on.
Charlotte Carpenter, Boise
Comments