Betlock letter: Snow removal letter

I am writing in response to Paul Klink’s letter of Jan. 26 wherein he expresses his opinion about the snow clearing efforts in Boise.
In this letter he made reference to the late Jane Byrne as regards Chicago snow removal. The great snow debacle of 1979 is infamous in Chicago’s political lore. However, Klink must recall a different set of events than I remember. It seems to me the Daley Machine candidate for Mayor, the ever snide Mike Bilandic, so ineptly handled the snow removal that Jane Byrne, the distinct underdog in the race, captured the Mayor’s office.
Perhaps Klink would care to check his facts and enlighten us about how poor Jane Byrne “couldn’t keep City streets open?”
Barry Betlock, Eagle
Comments