Berner letter: Idaho senators

On Jan. 11 Idaho’s two senators voted to increase the national debt when they voted yea to Senate Concurrent Resolution 3. The amount they voted to add: $10 trillion. Kudos to Congressman Labrador for voting with the minority Democrats, in voting nay. The analogy I have for this is that it’s like the friend or relative who wants to borrow money to pay bills then sends you a postcard from their vacation. While on the subject of Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo I found it hypocritical that one of them in answering a concern of mine regarding Cabinet nominees boldly stated, “I have a constitutional advice-and-consent role for certain positions in the federal government. This is an obligation I take seriously.” Yet neither one of them took that obligation seriously enough to even meet with Judge Merrick Garland. As Mark Twain said, “to lodge all power in one party and keep it there, is to ensure bad government.” Time for some phone calls to find out why they say one thing and do the opposite. I leave that to others, I already know the answer.
Al Berner, Boise
