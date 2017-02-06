Letters to the Editor

February 6, 2017 5:57 PM

Watson letter: Snow removal

ACHD and the City of Boise shouldn’t have to waste money on more equipment for the next storm in 30 years when residents should do their part. The day I heard on the news that residents were urged to clear their roofs of snow and help keep storm drains and gutters clear, I looked up and said, “Check, check.” That’s because my roof had been cleared and every day that was above freezing I was outside with a pick, shovel and broom doing just that. Most of the ice chunks I removed were near half my weight. But it needed to be moved from the path of our melting snow and ice. I did not just do this in front of my rented property but for 14 residences including the intersection and cul-de-sac. I’ve received several thanks from neighbors. My point is it can be done. If it can be done by a 55-year-old mother of five it should be done in every neighborhood in Boise. Man or Woman Up, quit complaining and get a pick and shovel. If the job seems overwhelming and you just don’t know where to begin, go ask the lady with the shovel on Valencia Street.

Ronda Watson, Boise

