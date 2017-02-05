Morgan letter: Help the homeless

Ever notice how bureaucracy hinders doing the right thing for human beings?
City zoning codes “are for the health and safety of its residents.” Over 5,000 people in Boise need low-income housing. Where is the concern for their health and safety?
Yes, IHFA and Boise are planning to relieve a small portion of that number with housing, and that’s definitely laudable although it will cost millions and take considerable time to implement.
Our nonprofit BASC worked to provide housing for the homeless. We raised money, bought land, and planned to build a village of 8x8 huts surrounding a clubhouse with necessary amenities. It could be done in record time and very little money using recycled materials and volunteer help. (We can’t sustain large buildings but we can sustain small huts.) Seeing this model, others would have followed.
But, no villages in our city. Zoning laws don’t permit them.
Let them stay in shelters, the city says, but shelters don’t promote stability, an address, safety and pride to become productive citizens.
We need to work together — the need is so great — but no, bureaucracy rules and people suffer. Boise, help your citizens by relaxing the zoning laws.
Lois Morgan, Boise
