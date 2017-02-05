Lodal letter: Donald Trump

The first few press conferences from the Trump administration have been educational. After a campaign demonizing political correctness, the press secretary says that scrutiny by the press has been “demoralizing.” This followed a press conference in which easily-fact-checked lies about inauguration crowd sizes were angrily shouted at the press.
So let’s dispense with the political correctness while speaking to Trump’s supporters. You elected a thin-skinned petulant child. This kind of reprehensible behavior now represents all of us as Americans.
But we won’t fall for the outrageous mistruths as a diversionary tactic anymore. We’ll call out when we hear them but will continue to focus on the truly important issues. Like why the new president consistently supports improving relations with Russia. Maybe we can co-opt his new pals at WikiLeaks to find the tax returns he won’t release. Maybe those Russian hackers can help on this project.
I’ve quickly come to the conclusion to not believe anything he says as he has not earned this trust. I am sure I’m not the only one and this will not serve the interests of the USA well in the coming years.
John Lodal, Boise
Comments