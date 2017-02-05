Lodal letter: Donald Trump

1:15 Boise's ValleyRide bus Pause

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

2:49 Rafters and kayakers: Here's a sneak peek at the next big Boise River wave

1:25 Watch Aleksa Davis' champion skydive team in action

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Boise's last new refugees before federal freeze

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:59 Holding tight to her new homeland