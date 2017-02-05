Cooper letter: Fraudulent votes

President Trump asserts that 3-5 million fraudulent votes were cast in our November election. He believes he would have won the popular vote had this fraud not occurred. Clearly, fraud on this scale also would have affected the results of many other election contests, ranging from the U.S. Senate to state and local offices. Recognizing that no one knows more about fraud than President Trump, we should accept his conclusion on widespread fraud and have a national do-over. Let’s void the November election results and vote again.
Bob Cooper, Boise
