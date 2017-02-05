Burnett letter: Donald Trump

These things I know. I am an American. Donald Trump is my president. He won the Electoral College with 304 electoral votes. Whatever the spin, he does not have a mandate. He lost the popular vote by 2.8 million. President Trump is a narcissist. President Trump is a megalomaniac. President Trump is a serial liar. Sadly, this is my president.
President Trump trashed my America on Jan. 20. My America is not one of carnage. My America is not one of rusted-out factories. My America is not populated by mothers and children trapped in poverty, besieged by gangs with an education system which leaves them deprived of knowledge. While these situations exist, they are not widespread.
The dark picture of America painted by President Trump is not my America. I do not feel ignored. My America is strong, my America is wealthy, my America is great. These things I know.
It’s so sad to see a man whose family emigrated from the poverty of German and Scottish roots, who built a fortune over three generations, trash the nation whose greatness allowed this to happen. President Trump my words to you are — What a loser.
Kevin Burnett, Eagle
