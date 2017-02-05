Binnell letter: Donald Trump

Enough. President Trump won and is our president. Letter writers whining every day about the popular vote will not change the outcome. To cite President Obama, “Elections have consequences, get over it.”
For those who do not understand what happened last November, please take the time to read the following:
At 00:00:01 a.m., 8 November 2016, the first polling place opened and 12 people voted. That was the start of Fifty (50) races for the President of the United States of America. Donald J. Trump won Thirty (30) of those races to Hillary Clinton’s Twenty (20). By winning those 30 races he won over 300 electoral votes, ergo the election. These were the rules on 8 November 2016, you do not get a do over, because you did not understand, know this or did not vote. It’s just that simple. Learn it, repeat it and correct everyone else who does not know this.
Someone took the time to figure out that, if you take away all of Clinton’s votes from Los Angeles County and New York City, President Trump would win the popular vote by 500,000 votes.
Is that what we want, just two liberal bastions being able to control elections?
Jim Binnell, Mountain Home
