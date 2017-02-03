Bennett letter: Risch and Labrador

Donald Trump’s inaugural address has put Idaho’s congressional delegation on notice: act or leave.
When Trump said, “We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action — constantly complaining but never doing anything about it,” I immediately thought of those two complainers Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Raul Labrador.
Has anyone ever seen those two bellyachers ever do anything productive for Idaho and for the nation? Labrador is probably the worst of the two, shutting down the government while the war on terror was raging.
As Trump said, “The time for empty talk is over.”
It’s past time to Repeal and Replace Labrador and Risch.
Gary L. Bennett, Boise
