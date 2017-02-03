Trampe letter: Mike Crapo

I am an honorable liberal and I prefer someone less conservative, but Mike Crapo is my senator.
To the point, because I live in Idaho, my vote for president did not count. I do hope the Electoral College will be put in an antique closet somewhere and all votes will matter. I am counting on Crapo to be the model of integrity and common sense for me and our state. Needless to say, Trump has none of those qualities. I am asking — no, begging — Crapo to stand on moral ground. He and I do not agree on all issues, but I know he cares about the people in this state. Please vote in all matters to move this country forward. It is the anger and fear of the past year that tells me it is time to speak.
Maria Trampe, Meridian
