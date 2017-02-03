Tanner letter: Scott Bedke

District 1 North Idaho has had its representation diminished because of the actions of Speaker of the House, Scott Bedke. There have been those who have been promoted to leadership, in the Legislature, who have been involved in extramarital affairs with other legislators. Where was the ethics committee and the Speaker on this issue? They seem to be deathly silent. Representative Scott calls attention to that issue and she is disciplined. What about freedom of speech and freedom itself? Bedke should be removed from his Speaker position. Perhaps a person of courage like Rep. Scott should be made speaker of the House or head of the ethics committee.
Steve Tanner, Bonners Ferry
