Purdy letter: Statesman coverage

Our family moved here almost three years ago and we love it. We are, however, very disappointed in the negative one-sided political view this paper represents. How about some good responsible journalism that doesn’t fuel the lies, fear and hate that is spewing out like sewage everywhere? Your own agenda is very clear. This country needs to come together and you could choose to be a part of that instead of continuing the downward destructive spiral the media has chosen to take.
Sherri Purdy, Boise
