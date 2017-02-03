Place letter: Abortion

In viewing expressions of some women who consider their bodies as sacrosanct, I note a complete disregard of the rights of the unborn within the womb by some women. Now, Hillary Rodham Clinton doesn’t consider the unborn as having any civil rights at all. This is an interesting dodge. Quite frankly, it’s impossible to arbitrarily assign a point, after conception, wherein an unborn person becomes human when the joining of 23 chromosomes to another 23 completes the total of 46 at conception. Both males and females must have the final say in what happens to their own bodies, and so it must also be for the unborn. Please refer to the following link: https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/basics/howmanychromosomes. There is a reason the Christians resist abortion and it isn’t just Biblical.
William R. Place, Boise
