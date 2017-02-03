McCoy letter: Women’s March

I was watching the Women’s March Saturday, Jan. 21, and couldn’t believe what Madonna did, using profanity and referencing “blowing up the White House” (which she later recanted). This was a family affair also and there were children there. She not only said the phrase once but twice. I wondered if she realized how tasteless that was. It wasn’t about her, the march, and she almost ruined it for everyone else. It was like she wanted to be cool but instead she came across as uncool. Stay home in the future Madonna or clean up your potty mouth.
Rex McCoy, Boise
