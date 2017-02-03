Letters to the Editor

February 3, 2017 9:38 PM

LaMarche letter: Donald Trump

Enough Trump trashing already. He may be a shameless self-promoting egotistical misogynistic narcissistic thin-skinned ideologically erratic amoral conman, but he is our shameless self-promoting egotistical misogynistic narcissistic thin-skinned ideologically erratic amoral conman. Did I mention cyber-bully? I forgot cyber-bully. Anyway, he has all the attributes and qualities to unite this country and “Make America Great Again.”

So all you whiny liberal losers out there just need to put a sock in it and move on.

Tad LaMarche, Boise

