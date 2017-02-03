Burbank letter: Donald Trump

I do not recall the Republicans in Idaho or the U.S. Congress calling so loudly for unity when President Obama was elected. I do recall them promising to make President Obama a one-term president, doing everything possible to undermine his efforts to create jobs, even shutting down the government at every opportunity to keep Obama from helping the American people. Even with this purposeful and sometimes hateful effort Obama achieved a job growth record of 82 consecutive months. I am torn when I hear these pleas for unity to support Trump. But this two-faced call for unity after eight years of complete resistance is too much for me to ignore and find a way to support our current president who was elected on a divisive, hateful and racist campaign which seems to continue now that he is president. Note that Trump takes credit for jobs he thinks he has had a part in keeping in America but refuses to have the Trump merchandise made offshore return to America. For all of you who supported him check your FHA mortgages and watch your mortgage insurance payment increase by $500 a year because of Trump’s very first executive order.
Darrel Burbank, Boise
