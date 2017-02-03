Anderson letter: Inauguration attendance

I was appalled that our introduction to our new press secretary was a chastisement that the media was disputing President Trump’s assertion that it was the best inauguration attendance ever. It was plainly proven through Mall pictures that it was not the biggest attendance. Then the press secretary later asserted that the viewing of the inauguration was the biggest because of all the ways one can now view an occasion. He had a good point and I believe he is correct. However, it was never asked why the viewing was so large. For me it was because of fear, much like when I watched our invasion of Iraq. My question back then was: what have we unleashed? I hope I won’t feel the same about President Trump’s election. I fervently pray that his actions will be different from his words and his tweets. As was proven the next day, there will be many women and men watching him very carefully.
Margery Anderson, Eagle
Comments