Wood letter: Senator Dan Foreman

State Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Viola, has an incredible opportunity as a newly elected public servant. I congratulate him. He’s now in a position to make a real difference in the lives of babies and children.
He could be a champion for families in need of affordable housing.
He could be a hero for babies and children in need of affordable child care. Child Care Aware is national legislation that could make a real difference statewide.
He could help babies and children attain a better education. What are Massachusetts and Wisconsin doing with education that we could learn from?
He could write legislation to support babies and children whose parents need affordable health services, especially in rural areas.
Most everyone is pro-life, really. Does he really want to reduce abortions and poverty for women? Expand access to contraception and education. Statistically, we know that works and has worked. He now has the power and duty to help reduce abortions with positive legislation.
He can act from moral righteousness and indignation and condemn women. The time is ripe, as they say. He could make national news. Or he can use his power to lead with thoughtful problem-solving; with compassion toward women and their families on legislation that really makes a difference.
Lisa Wood, McCall
