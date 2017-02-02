Marquardt letter: Thank you

I have taken this means to thank so many nice people over years past who have helped me in different ways.
This time it is to publicly thank: the Hodges family; Kaylee and Angie; Cheryl and Kurt; Jim and Helen-Roy. They’ve all helped with snow scooping and removal, some with shopping or pick up-delivery. Cheryl with computer problems — so many things I’ve needed all at the same time. I also want to thank my Statesman delivery gal who puts my paper at my door. There are so many good people offering help to those of us who can no longer do all our own nor help others as we may have done.
These good folks expect nothing in return — maybe just a truly heartfelt thank you as I am offering all.
Hopefully those of us receiving such great help will “pay it forward” however we can.
Thank you so very much.
Verda Marquardt, Boise
