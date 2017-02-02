Wedeven letter: Thank you

We are writing to acknowledge and thank Channel 7 News, Dean Johnson, Marrin Martinez and Dee Sarton, for the kind and sensitive manner in which they approached our daughter, Jessica Bates, during the interview on Wednesday, Jan. 18. In the midst of our sadness and tears, we have been lifted up and experienced the comfort of Jesus through the prayers and support of our community.
Thank you all, for your compassion and caring, as we move through the tragic loss of our precious loved one, David Bates.
Tom and Debbie Wedeven, and Jerry Lyhthgoe, Nampa
