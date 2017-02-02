Thomas letter: Reading obituaries

I was disappointed to read Tim Woodward’s Jan. 11 commentary (“Sorry, Anita”) about his recently deceased neighbor. In the article, Tim described reading (or “fixating on”) the newspaper obituaries as “a tad ghoulish.”
I read the obits every day. I learn tidbits about what it was like to grow up in another era, with one-room schoolhouses and chores on the family farm. I admire young men’s drive to enlist and serve our country. I smile at the mentions of “soulmates” and how they met. I’m amazed at how much women were able to accomplish long before equal rights came to the forefront, and impressed by people’s passions and volunteer efforts.
To me, the obituaries are an inspiring affirmation that everybody’s life ends up being interesting. The charming character details and bits of humor that families choose to include shine through the sadness and provide glimpses of strong bonds, challenges and human nature.
Just in that day’s paper, Tim missed reading about some fascinating people. And there’s nothing “ghoulish” about it.
Chris Thomas, Boise
