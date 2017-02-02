Taylor letter: Snow

My hat is off to Bruce C. Anderson, Mark Floyd Sr. and Charles Burke (Jan. 18 letters), for their great words of reason, wisdom and common sense. Having been in construction and endured the snows of Illinois, Minnesota the Dakotas and the “light” dusting of snow here in ’83 for all these past 65 years, all I can say is “What snow?” All you need is a front-wheel drive vehicle, a shovel, and heavy doses of common sense and experience. ACHD, in my opinion, has done a great job all of the 40 years I have been in Idaho. You guys rock. I think we may be getting most of these gripes from members of that weird political party found in some Southern states? (Kidding.)
Robert A. Taylor, Boise
Comments