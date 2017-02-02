Silva letter: Representative Lewis

When I was growing up I remember the civil rights movement, and the cruel treatment the protesters received from the police in the Southern states. Over the years, thanks to people like Martin Luther King Jr., African-Americans have made tremendous strides with regard to equal rights.
Now some of the black communities are going in reverse with their actions. Congressman Lewis’ ignoring President Trump’s inauguration is a prime example of the danger of bringing back racism in the United States. We know he didn’t attend President Bush’s inauguration and now doing the same thing with Trump. He is not helping anybody by doing this. He is insulting the office of the presidency, the very office that set his people free.
I am wondering if Congressman Lewis was in office when they were inaugurating President Lincoln whether he would have attended?
Give President Trump a chance, then react, hopefully good.
Dave Silva, Boise
Comments