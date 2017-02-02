Leipf letter: What is great?

So, we want America to be great again. Because being “great” is vague and hard to define, I have a few questions. What is it that will make us great? What will it look like? How do we know when we are great? How are we going to get there and when? What can I contribute?
Since getting something for nothing sounds too much like welfare, even if it is greatness, we are willing to pitch in, right? Are we willing to work for and earn every little piece of this greatness? After all, we know that America’s greatness is nothing more than the sum of our individual greatness and therefore, as true patriots, want to participate.
As we embark on this path, let us begin with some basics and bring back civility, manners, tolerance and politeness. Perhaps we can focus on the things we have in common, while accepting that we are different. Treating others with the same civility and dignity that we expect to receive would be a good place to start.
Dieter Leipf, Meridian
